(CBSDFW)- The 2021 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour continues its Texas swing this upcoming weekend as it heads to Pecos for the PBR Can-Am Invitational and 15/15 Bucking Battle. It’s the first time that the tour is stopping in Pecos and riding into Buck Jackson Arena on Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21 with coverage set to air on CBS Sports Network and CBS.

The Can-Am Invitational follows up on the tour’s stop this past weekend in Del Rio, Texas for the PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational and 15/15 Bucking Battle which saw 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis further extend his lead in the rankings. Davis scored a 90-point ride atop Born To Sin, adding 59 world points to push his lead over Brazilian Junior Patrik Souza to 130 points.

For Davis, it’s the best start to a season that he has had since joining the tour in 2012. The 26-year-old Jasper, Texas native has been bucked off just four times in 13 tries this season, good for a 69.23 ride percentage which is the highest among riders with at least 10 tries thus far.

The final round of the Built Ford Tough Invitational, set for Sunday, February 14 was canceled due to inclement weather and the tour announced that it is planning to reschedule the competition round to complete the event on Friday, February 26 though the time has yet to be announced.

As for this weekend’s competition in Pecos, it’s part of PBR’s “American Roots Edition” series of events that are set to be held in outdoor venues and rodeos communities across the south. Pecos holds a special place in that history of outdoor venues having held the world’s first rodeo on July 4, 1883 and it’s now home to the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The 15/15 Bucking Battle will get the CBS Television Network treatment, airing on Sunday, February 21 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. As for the Unleash the Beast event, that can be seen in its entirety on CBS Sports Network beginning with Round 1 on Saturday, February 20 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. That is then followed by Round 2 and the Championship Round on Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

As always, check your local listings for more detail.