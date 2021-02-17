PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mental health experts are telling the public to look toward more bright days ahead.

“I was worried about getting it or giving it to someone else. I’ve seen what it’s done to other people,” said Noah Davidson.

Davidson is a student at Slippery Rock University. He’s followed the guidelines to stay safe but is looking forward to the end. He’s not alone.

“In the last several months, I’ve seen more people experiencing depression, anxiety, burnout, frustration,” said Dr. Gary Swanson, a psychiatrist at Allegheny General Hospital.

Swanson said more people are hitting this metaphoric wall as 2021 has brought the same pandemic stresses.

“The wall we are hitting, there are a lot of bricks in it, a lot of different things. And trying to figure out for you which brick to pull out to deal with is where talking to someone first may be helpful,” Swanson said.

Swanson told KDKA having a conversation helps people evaluate the best coping techniques.

“It’s cold out, but there are places to go to walk, somedays are nicer than others. If you want to listen to music in your house, dance like nobody is walking,” Swanson said.

It may take getting creative, but getting outside the four walls of your house is key.

“Restaurants are open, you can go. Taking the time and energy to make a reservation that gets you out and into a routine. Some of this stuff is new, but there are so many places in need. Serving someone else in some capacity can always help,” Swanson said.

It’s something Davidson has found helpful in the last year.

“I like to hike a lot. So that’s a really good thing to do to help clear your mind and if you are worried of getting too close to people,” Davidson said.

One thing doctors want you to know is that the pandemic won’t last forever. Don’t be afraid to look ahead, plan a trip or a party to celebrate the missed events.