It was a heartwarming story without an ending but now the two women have connected.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a heartwarming story but it was left incomplete.

A woman gave Tina Powell the coat off of her back, literally.

Powell had admired the woman’s coat while she was at the grocery store and the woman wound up taking the coat off and giving it to her.

From there, Powell had tried desperately to find the woman to thank for the random act of kindness.

Following a Monday night story on KDKA, Tina Powell received a call from the woman on Tuesday morning.

Tracey from Whitehall called Powell and connected with her over the phone.

The two plan to meet for lunch once the weather clears.