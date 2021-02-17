By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The bald eagle pair nesting in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood had to defend their eggs against an intruder.RELATED: Mars Area Teachers And School Board Reach Tentative Deal To Avoid Strike
The female bald eagle had to protect the two eggs Wednesday night from a raccoon that scaled 80 feet up the tree that houses the eagles’ nest. The female bald eagle furiously flapped her wings when she noticed the raccoon, which never made it onto the nest.RELATED: Allegheny County Public Works Receiving 400 Tons Of Salt Every Day As Winter Weather Continues
The female held strong until the male arrived to help scare off the raccoon, which climbed back down the tree.
The pair’s first egg was laid on Friday, while the second was laid on Monday. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says an adult bald eagle remains on the nest constantly to incubate the egg. The nest is never left unattended.MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board To Discuss Keeping Buildings Closed For Rest Of School Year
You can watch the Hays Bald Eagle camera anytime on the KDKA website!