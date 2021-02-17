By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another negotiation session will take place on Wednesday between Mars Area School District teachers and the school board.
Teachers and the district are still working to strike a deal for a new contract.
While both sides have reached tentative agreements on some issues, certain issues are keeping the two sides at odds.
Teachers are looking for raises of at least 4.5% per year and the board has offered between 3-3.7%.
Talks will resume today at 5:30 p.m.
If a deal is not reached, teachers are set to strike on Friday.