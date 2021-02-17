ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Contract Negotiations, Local TV, Mars Area School District, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another negotiation session will take place on Wednesday between Mars Area School District teachers and the school board.

RELATED: Ice Jams: Protecting Your Home During Winter When Icicles Could Damage Your Gutters

Teachers and the district are still working to strike a deal for a new contract.

While both sides have reached tentative agreements on some issues, certain issues are keeping the two sides at odds.

RELATED: State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Union Township

Teachers are looking for raises of at least 4.5% per year and the board has offered between 3-3.7%.

Talks will resume today at 5:30 p.m.

MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Temperatures And Mostly Dry Conditions On Wednesday

If a deal is not reached, teachers are set to strike on Friday.