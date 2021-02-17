By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mars Area School Board and Mars Area Education Association have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a potential strike.
In an announcement on the school district's website, leaders said the board and education association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday.
Both parties will work to finalize the language in the contract for ratification votes within the next couple of weeks.
“This tentative settlement avoids the strike scheduled for Friday,” the announcement said.