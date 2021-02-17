JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man on the run is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
State police in Mercer County say 38-year-old William Ice is facing a slew of charges including deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault.

He also has a pending criminal case after an online sting by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Ohio.
Ice is believed to be on the run, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Mercer Station at 724-662-616w2.