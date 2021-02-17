By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 128 are confirmed from 779 PCR tests. There are 87 probable cases.

The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 1-16.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 94 years with a median age of 38 years.

There have been 73,813 total cases and 4,691 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of the hospitalized patients, 846 have gotten care in the ICU and 318 have been put on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll now totals 1,610.

Of the 26 newly reported deaths, two were recorded last month. The rest are from February. The patients include one in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s, five in their 80s, nine in their 90s and one patient over 100.

Eight of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, according to the Health Department.