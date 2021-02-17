By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin and others were reportedly sent home from the team facility after several positive COVID-19 tests.
According to sources for Gerry Dulac, Tomlin as well as members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
Coach Mike Tomlin and members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home from the team facility today out of caution because of several positive COVID-19 tests, per sources.
Stay with KDKA Ffor the latest on this developing story.