ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, Mike Tomlin, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin and others were reportedly sent home from the team facility after several positive COVID-19 tests.

RELATED: Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club

According to sources for Gerry Dulac, Tomlin as well as members of his coaching and scouting staff were sent home Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

MORE: Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch

Stay with KDKA Ffor the latest on this developing story.