By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority’s NEXTransit is presenting ideas to improve transit countywide during four public meetings.
The Port Authority will discuss ideas like the expansion of the rapid transit network and the creation of transportation hubs and community circulators.
The meetings will be held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 and 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 2. You can register online here or call 1-855-925-2801 and enter the code 9120 to join any of the meetings.