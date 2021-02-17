By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal homicide in Union Township that took place on Tuesday evening.
According to state police, Union Township Police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Once on the scene, police found 30-year-old Lamar Johnson of New Castle dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The coroner pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
The Union Township Police requested assistance from state police who are now investigating.
They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the state police's New Castle station at 724-598-2211
