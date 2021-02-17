By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are trying to figure out who stole vehicles from a car dealership.
The City of Washington Police Department shared photos on Facebook asking for help identifying two women and one man.
Police say the three are possible suspects in the theft of two vehicles from a car dealership Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.