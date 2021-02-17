ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are trying to identify the suspects -- two women and one man.
Filed Under:Local TV, Theft, Washington, Washington Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are trying to figure out who stole vehicles from a car dealership.

RELATED: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Virus Deaths Fall Amid Vaccination Push

The City of Washington Police Department shared photos on Facebook asking for help identifying two women and one man.

RELATED: Allegheny Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Take Part In The Polar Pop

Police say the three are possible suspects in the theft of two vehicles from a car dealership Tuesday morning.

MORE: Port Authority’s NEXTransit To Present Ideas For Improving Transit At Public Meetings

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-4226.