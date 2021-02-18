By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 247 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
This is the second time this week Allegheny County reported no new COVID-19 deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 144 are confirmed from 940 PCR tests. There are 103 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 8-17, with four tests more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 years to 96 years with a median age of 38 years.
There have been 74,060 total cases and 4,728 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,610.