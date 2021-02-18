ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company announced on Wednesday that Fire Police Captain Charles Moore has died.

Captain Moore was a life member serving with the company for over 40 years.

He frequently played Santa Claus at the company’s Christmas parties and was a staple at community events either directing traffic or handing out fire prevention material for kids.

He was 78-years-old.