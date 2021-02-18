By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company announced on Wednesday that Fire Police Captain Charles Moore has died.
Captain Moore was a life member serving with the company for over 40 years.
He frequently played Santa Claus at the company's Christmas parties and was a staple at community events either directing traffic or handing out fire prevention material for kids.
He was 78-years-old.