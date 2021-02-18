By: KDKA-TV’s Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Texans continue to deal with the winter weather-related issues, a Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to assist those in need.

A deadly winter storm has unleashed snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures in Texas, leading to rolling blackouts, pipes bursting and water disruptions.

“This is worse than (Hurricane) Harvey and we lost everything,” said one woman who lives in Texas.

“It’s horrible. We’ve been driving around during the day with the heater on in the car just to keep warm,” said Sylvia Cerda Salinas in McAllen, Texas.

Pittsburgh is now doing its part. Brother’s Brother Foundation is helping families in south Texas by working with Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi, the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo and the Salvation Army of Beaumont.

Monetary donations will allow these organizations to give more food, water, shelter and utility support.

“We do these types of responses with a relationship model, where the partners on the ground identify the most urgent needs. And the needs we are hearing are hot meal food assistance, as well as for food pantries. We are also hearing a need for utility assistance as well,” said Liam Carstens, the director of programs for Brother’s Brother Foundation.

BBF contributed $15,000 to the organizations on Thursday. They will provide more assistance as the needs change.

“As we watch the needs as they come in, we’ll be in a position to respond as to what we’re hearing. Some power has come on, but many of the people who are in the counties where the food banks work are still out of power. So it really is an evolving situation,” Carstens said.

It may take the Lone Star State a long time to trickle back to normal. You can make a warm gesture by donating to the foundation here.

“We at BBF are happy to be in a position to help those in need in Texas,” Carstens said.

BBF may end up physically bringing items to Texas. It just depends on what is needed over time.

Carstens said Brother’s Brother Foundation is committed to continuing its response to assist those impacted by disasters in the U.S. and around the world. One-hundred percent of funds received for BBF’s response to disasters will be used to support emergency relief and logistics to impacted areas.