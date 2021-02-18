PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

The initial push of snow that moved through early this morning is probably going to be the best chance for snow today.

Many communities saw between an inch to two inches of snow. For the remainder of the day, we will add on double what we have already seen putting most places in the three-to-four-inch range.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today will still be on the chilly side for this time of the year.

The average high temperature for today is 40 degrees. We may not make it to 30 degrees for our high. Temperatures through noon should be in the mid-to-low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Looking ahead, the Winter Weather Advisory for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties and others is scheduled to come to an end at 7:00 a.m. on Friday. That will likely be canceled early, maybe as soon as 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Cold air rolls in behind the snow with highs on Saturday at just 22 degrees and falling temperatures expected for most of Friday.

Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, with a snow rain chance arriving on Monday.

Model data continues to show highs in the 40s for both Monday and Tuesday, but when I run the numbers I get highs in just the mid to upper 30s at best for the highest temperatures.

This is one of those times when model data sometimes can be better than a “manual” forecast where they do not miss small ups and downs in the vertical profile of the atmosphere.

That being the case, I’d say model data is better than my manual forecasts about a fifth of the time.

At this point, I am bumping up temperatures just slightly from what I would forecast on my own. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.