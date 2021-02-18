LENTEN FRIDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade will return on SATURDAY, MARCH 6!

Tune in at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. And again at 9:30 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!

Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

