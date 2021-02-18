CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The woman who police say was being attacked later died at the hospital.
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, New Wilmington, New Wilmington Police, officer involved shooting, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was shot by police in Lawrence County.

READ MORE: Man Wanted In 2 Washington Co. Shootings Found Dead In West Virginia

State police say a New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed a man on South New Castle Street Thursday morning.

(Photo: Joe Sobczak)

According to police, the man was assaulting a 24-year-old woman with “a blunt instrument.”

READ MORE: 2 People Found Dead In Stowe Township

Police say the man was given commands to stop but allegedly kept assaulting the woman, so the New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Officers Help Dog Stuck On Apartment Balcony In Freezing Temperatures

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.