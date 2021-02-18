By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was shot by police in Lawrence County.
State police say a New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed a man on South New Castle Street Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was assaulting a 24-year-old woman with "a blunt instrument."
Police say the man was given commands to stop but allegedly kept assaulting the woman, so the New Wilmington Police officer shot and killed him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
