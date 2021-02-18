By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Mercer County.
The fire started around 1:00 a.m. this morning on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
