By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire in Mercer County.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. this morning on Mercer Butler Pike in Liberty Township.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

