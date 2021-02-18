By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Promise is making changes in an effort to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have made the decision to temporarily eliminate its GPA minimum and attendance requirements for the class of 2021.
Students can also use four-year scholarships any time within the five years after they graduate high school.
More information can be found on the Pittsburgh Promise website.