CONFLUENCE, Pa. (KDKA) — A family in Somerset County says their desperate need for home repair left them in personal despair.

Three months ago, a wind storm sent a tree crashing through the Metheney family’s home in Confluence, and the people who live there told KDKA’s Royce Jones that the side panels aren’t the only thing that got ripped off.

“My mom and my grandma were in a car accident three weeks ago. So they have that on top of this,” said Misty Metheney.

In November 2020, the home sustained an estimated $15,000 in storm damage after a 200-foot tree fell on the roof, tearing through the master bedroom and bathroom.

“The shower inside has damage. There are holes on the roof all the way through,” said Misty

The family said their contractor, referred by a friend, came for a consultation on Dec. 15, quoted them $9,000 and requested a $4,500 cash deposit for materials. The family says they paid the deposit.

Jasmine Metheney says no one has ghosted her like this. It has been several weeks and no repairs have been made. The family claims the contractor’s number one excuse has been the pandemic and a run on supplies.

“I’m getting infuriated with him,” Jasmine said.

Official reports have been filed with the Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau. KDKA’s Royce Jones tried to get in contact with the contractor but did not get a response about the family’s claims.