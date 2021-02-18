By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Charges have been filed after robbers allegedly used zip ties and a gun to steal $28,000 from a Washington County restaurant nearly a year ago.
Investigators from Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio and ICE were able to identify Nelson Josue Sauceda-Nunezas as a suspect in the alleged robbery.
He's accused of holding up The Grand China Buffet on Feb. 25 of last year. According to police, employees said unknown suspects came into the closed restaurant demanding money. They used zip ties and a gun to get away with more than $28,000.
South Strabane Township Police were able to match DNA found at the scene to a sample later obtained by a search warrant. Police say they also used cell phone records to place Sauceda-Nunezas in the area around the time of the crime.
He's charged with robbery, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, theft, conspiracy and possessing an instrument of crime.
Police say he’s in custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges and is a suspect in similar robberies in multiple states.