By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a deadly Union Township shooting.
State police say 25-year-old Markeace Perkins shot and killed 32-year-old Lamar Johnson earlier this week.
According to state police, Union Township Police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Grandview Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Once on the scene, police found Johnson dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Perkins is wanted on charges of criminal homicide and gun offenses.
Police say they also want to talk to Khyana Johnson, the alleged getaway driver, but she isn't facing any charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police New Castle barracks at 724-598-2211.