By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Because of a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, the Allegheny County Health Department isn’t sure when some people who got vaccinated at the Monroeville clinic will get their second doses.

Allegheny County says between the winter weather impacting vaccine delivery and the state’s Moderna mixup creating a shortage, it doesn’t have enough doses to give second shots by the minimum 28-day mark.

The county says the health department usually gets notifications on Friday that a supply of vaccine has been shipped, then it arrives on Tuesday or Wednesday. But the county didn’t get that notification today and a shipment that was supposed to arrive earlier this week hasn’t.

People due for their second doses on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at the Monroeville clinic will get emails with links to register and they will be vaccinated on time on Monday and Tuesday.

As for those who are due for their second doses between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27, appointments aren’t available yet. Those people will get emails with links to schedule an appointment once the supply is confirmed.

The CDC says a second dose can be given up to 6 weeks after the first.