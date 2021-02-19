PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been called the “Quarantine-19,” “Covid-20,” and other terms designed to make us feel better about the weight we’ve gained during the pandemic.

The fact is if you’ve put on a few pounds you are far from alone and the diet industry is reaping the benefit.

The weight loss industry is worth over $70 billion each year and that number is only expected to rise as the numbers on the scales do.

U.S. News and World Report releases a list each year of the top diet plans and this year Registered Dietician Kristin Kirkpatrick of the Cleveland Clinic says The Mediterranean Diet tops the list.

“If we look at individuals in the Mediterranean region, they do live longer and better than people on other places on the planet so it makes sense, obviously, [the] Mediterranean Diet is a very high attention to plenty of whole grains, fatty fish olive oil fruits and vegetables, and a very moderate amount of alcohol,” Kirkpatrick explained.

The Dash Diet that fights high blood pressure and diabetes is second on the list but tied with The Flexitarian Diet.

Weight Watchers holds down the fourth position followed by the Mayo Clinic Diet.

WATCH: Surprising Benefits Of Certain Diets



Kirkpatrick says if you are worried about your memory and future you might look to the MIND diet which is a combination of the Mediterranean and Dash diets.

“That diet has been shown with rigorous adherence to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia by about 53%,” she said. “So, this is really a brain-boosting diet.”

While the word diet contains the word “DIE,” Kirkpatrick says if that’s how you view it you might want to consider an alternative.

“If you’re on a diet and it’s nothing but deprivation and you’re miserable, that’s not the right diet for you and chances are you won’t keep the weight off,” she said.

So consider what you want to accomplish: A lifestyle change, weight loss, and choose a diet accordingly.

You can read U.S. News and World Report’s best diets at this link and find one that suits your needs.