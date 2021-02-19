LANCASTER, Ca. (KDKA) — Many believe one month isn’t nearly enough to adequately capture the impact of Black history in America, and one scholar is taking that sentiment to heart.

Jamaal Brown is the creator of the Black365 calendar, which celebrates Black achievement every day of the year. For Brown, it’s one part business, but one part bridge building, but most importantly, the endeavor is a treasure he hopes to leave for his 18-year-old so.

“I want him to know that he comes from a great line of people who have done amazing things,” Brown said.

For Brown, the usual 28 days of February – and even the extra day on leap years – is not even close to enough marking the events, ideas and inventions that have positively impacted the world. So, typical of most calendars, one person is highlighted with an illustration and information about his or each achievements, but unlike other calendars, the usually-blank box of each day of the month is filled with a fact about a Black historical figure that happened on that day.

“Once a person sees themselves positively reflected in history, I believe it sparks a little fire in them,” he said.

To find out more or to buy a calendar, go to Black365.com.