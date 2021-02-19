By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Butler man who is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.
Thomas Romspert, a 29-year-old man from Butler, attempted to produce and also produced material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an indictment.
The three counts he is facing came from July 19, August 16, and September 28, 2020.
Romspert is facing a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in prison and fines that could total up to $250,000 if he is found guilty.