LENTEN FRIDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brighton Road, Car Crash, Car Into Building, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a building on Friday morning.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 257 New Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

The crash occurred on Brighton Road early on Friday.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Reopening In March

The woman reportedly had hit a parked vehicle, lost control, and drove her car into the building.

MORE NEWS: Portion Of Temona Drive In Pleasant Hills Closed Due To Water Main Break

She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but the injuries are not believed to be serious.