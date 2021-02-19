By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a building on Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Brighton Road early on Friday.
The woman reportedly had hit a parked vehicle, lost control, and drove her car into the building.
She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated but the injuries are not believed to be serious.