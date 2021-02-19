PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

A couple of spot snow showers will be possible through the day today with highs failing to once again hit the 30-degree mark.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

At this time, we have a cold front sweeping through the area and that will bring frigidly cold air into our area for the weekend.

Highs today should hit the upper-20s this afternoon and while that is just a degree off from yesterday’s high the air mass in place will be very cold.

Daily lows today will be reached just before midnight tonight and Saturday lows will fall to the low teens to start the day.

Saturday highs will be in the low 20s with partly cloudy skies.

We start warming back up on Sunday with highs back in the 30s.

Things get a little dicey on Monday with snow, then rain, and then snow again through the day.

Highs on Monday should shoot up into the 40s. With the forcing that is expected to pull in that type of warm-up, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a rumble of thunder.

It’s a low chance but the vertical atmospheric profile does support enough instability for a rumble to at least be possible.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.