By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL (KDKA) – A house fire took the life of a dog on Thursday.READ MORE: Butler Man Indicted On Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
A home on Harrison Street in Munhall caught fire on Thursday afternoon.
No one was home at the time of the fire but a dog was inside the home.READ MORE: DCNR Reminds Drivers Of Risks Of Driving On State Forest Roads
According to firefighters, they had a difficult time getting to the house.
“We had some accessibility issues getting up here, you see it’s a one [way] street and a dead-end, we couldn’t really get the trucks we normally have up here, so we had to carry a lot of stuff from the bottom of the hill and bring it up,” said Ed Pletsch, the Munhall Fire Chief.
The Red Cross is assisting the family that lived in the home.MORE NEWS: West Virginia University Planning A Limited, In-Person Commencement Ceremony
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.