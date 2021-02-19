Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Smokey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Smokey is a sweet, senior cat who is FIV-positive. When he first arrived he was in need of dental work, but our dedicated Medical team went to work and now he is ready to shine with a new family! He is a social guy who likes to chatter quite a bit and loves to play with teaser toys. Smokey would prefer to be the only cat in a home where he can receive all of the love and attention his new family has to give.

To find out more about how to adopt Smokey, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bear & Rapunzel

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bear is a very nice hound mix. His owner had health issues and could not care for her two dogs.

Bear is a very fun dog with lots of puppy energy. He enjoys running around and playing in a fenced-in yard.

Bear also likes attention. He is good with children and dogs.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rapunzel has the most enchanting eyes that stop you in your tracks when you pass her cat tower in our hallway. She has you where she wants you — this feline loves attention.

Her other purr-ferences are napping in her cat hammock, catnip toys and getting treats.

Rapunzel loves to have a cat buddy. She is a shy girl and would do best with a quieter family.

To find out more about how to adopt any of the animals at Orphans of the Storm, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

