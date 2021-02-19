PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A former well-known Steeler says it is time for Ben Roethlisberger to retire.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Ike Taylor said the Steelers starting quarterback should retire because “he’s done everything he possibly can.”

“Ain’t nothing wrong with shutting that thing down,” Taylor told TMZ. “It’s hard for a lot of people to shut it down.”

Taylor went on to say if Roethlisberger does not retire, he will be hurting the future prospects of the team. The former Steeler said if Roethlisberger wants to return, “he needs to get on this Tom Brady regiment.”

“You’re setting them back a year or two or three,” Taylor said. “The reason why I think you’re setting them back is because you’ve seen the progression in Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow — before he got hurt —and Baker Mayfield. So we’re talking about three young quarterbacks in one division. Who you going to pick last?”

Roethlisberger currently holds a $41.25 million salary-cap hit in 2021, the highest of any player in the league. Both the quarterback and the team have taken turns in recent weeks talking about the need to lower that number considerably, particularly with the Steelers facing the difficult prospect of navigating a salary cap that might be $15 million to $20 million less than in 2020 thanks to a significant decline in gate revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roethlisberger is due a $15 million roster bonus in mid-March, well before the draft and just three days into the league new year.

Taylor spent 12 seasons with the Steelers as a defensive back. He retired after the 2014 season. He was on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

