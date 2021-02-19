By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area man was indicted by a federal grand jury over accusations he threatened to kill several members of Congress and start a civil war.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Harry Miller was indicted Friday on charges of sending threatening communications in interstate commerce.

He is accused of calling U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s office in Massachusetts in 2019 saying he was “willing to abolish government by spilling blood by taking out four to five democrats, including Clark,” according to the indictment. Miller also claimed he “would start shooting black people to keep them in line if he had to, and that the congressional staffer was an (expletive) who will also die in Miller’s forthcoming civil war,” the indictment says.

The indictment also says the Ross Township man called U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s office in Washington, D.C. last year saying he would “put a bullet in his head.” Miller also made a call saying if he traveled to Washington, D.C., “he would be willing to shoot four or five senators in the head and that this statement was not a threat but a promise.”

“Threatening to injure members of Congress is a crime, not protected-speech,” said U.S. Attorney Brady said in a release. “As the events of the past year show, there are individuals intent on harming our

public servants and law enforcement. We will vigorously and proactively investigate, disrupt and prosecute those individuals when they violate federal law.”

Miller was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.