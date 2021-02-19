TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third will undergo a mental competency evaluation, a judge has ruled.

The directive came Thursday during an arraignment hearing for Kevin Moore, 27, who remains jailed on $5 million bond. He’s charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault, and a single count of attempted aggravated murder.

The competency evaluation, sought by defense attorney John Thebes, usually takes about 30 days to complete.

Moore is accused of shooting the three boys on Feb. 5 at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives.

One-year-old Gabriel Phillips and 6-year-old Ahmir Phillips both died from multiple gunshots, authorities have said. Thee wounded child, 4-year-old Ashtan Phillips, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The children’s mother, Crystal Phillips, has said she was running errands when the shootings occurred and when she returned home her 2-year-old daughter — who was unharmed — told her something was wrong. Phillips soon found the boys in their bedroom.

She said she had no reason to think her children could be in danger while they with Moore.

