PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 257 new Coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 187 are confirmed from 1,017 PCR tests. There are 70 probable cases.
The dates of positive tests range from Feb. 6-18, with three tests more than a week old.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 92 years with a median age of 38 years.
There have been 74,317 total cases and 4,739 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,628.
Of the newly-reported deaths, one was reported in December and another in January. The rest were recorded this month. Four of them are associated with long-term care facilities.
The patients include two people in their 40s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, eight in their 80s, four in their 90s and one patient more than 100 years of age.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for February 19, 2021.
Since March 14, there have been 74,317 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 4,739 hospitalizations and 1,628 deaths.
Visit the county's dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes.
