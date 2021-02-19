LENTEN FRIDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando has accepted a job as chief in Frederick, Maryland.

Lando took command of the Tree of Life shooting. Growing up in Squirrel Hill, he spent his boyhood at that synagogue.

