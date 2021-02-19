By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando has accepted a job as chief in Frederick, Maryland.READ MORE: Pittsburgh-Area Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Members Of Congress And Start Civil War
BREAKING: Pgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando accepts job as chief in Frederick, Maryland. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/NKCMCfHtAX
— Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) February 19, 2021READ MORE: Supply Shortage Forces Allegheny County Health Department To Adjust Plans For 2nd COVID-19 Shots
Lando took command of the Tree of Life shooting. Growing up in Squirrel Hill, he spent his boyhood at that synagogue.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Renews Coronavirus Disaster Declaration
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.