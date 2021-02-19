By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two officers are being applauded for going out of their way to help a Carrick woman whose car got stranded on icy streets six blocks from her house.

Pittsburgh Police shared a note from a “grateful family member” who said her mom was on her way home from work around 3 a.m. when her car became disabled just blocks away from her house.

She called 911, who told her there were multiple accidents involving emergency vehicles, salt trucks and other people, so they had no clue if or when someone would make it to her. They recommended she try to walk home.

Ten minutes later, the officers called her to say they were on their way.

Police say Officer Justin Hill drove through the icy streets to get to her while his partner, Officer Derrick Allen, walked the rest of the way — and even carried her purse.

Officer Allen then waited outside until the woman was safe inside her home.

“I’m sure there is a million of these incidents a day. But this one hit close to home,” the family member wrote, saying she wanted to bring it to Chief Scott Schubert’s attention.