LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be returning to their royal duties, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Friday, and Harry will be stripped of his honorary military titles.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan have been residing in Southern California since they announced in January of 2020 that they were stepping away from their British royal duties and would work to become financially independent.

Over the weekend, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service, the honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family,” the Buckingham Palace statement read. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Buckingham Palace said that the decision was made after “conversations between the Duke of Sussex and members of the royal family.”

