CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company, House Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house went up in flames overnight in Reserve Township.

READ MORE: Portion Of Temona Drive In Pleasant Hills Closed Due To Water Main Break

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., the home along Klementia Drive caught fire and flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the home.

According to the Cherry City Fire Chief, the carbon monoxide detector went off moments before the flames began.

Everyone was able to escape the flames safely and no injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Shedding The 'Quarantine 19:' What Diets Suit You Best?

The Fire Marshal will handle the investigation.