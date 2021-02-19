By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house went up in flames overnight in Reserve Township.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m., the home along Klementia Drive caught fire and flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the home.
Working fire in @ReserveVFD district. Truck company was tasked with 2nd division overhaul, assisting the engine company with opening up walls/ceilings exposing fire. Another long and cold night. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/lEW9sOr8JF
— Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) February 19, 2021
According to the Cherry City Fire Chief, the carbon monoxide detector went off moments before the flames began.
Everyone was able to escape the flames safely and no injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal will handle the investigation.