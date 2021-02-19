PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With all the ice, dripping water and frozen gutters, you might think, “I should try to knock this off myself.”

Wrong.

The experts warn: don’t try to be hero this weekend.

Pittsburgh feels like a big block of dripping ice.

“If you walk around your street in Pittsburgh, you’re going to see that 80 percent of the houses have icicles coming off them,” said Phillip Evans, the owner of Evans Roofing and Gutters.

Evans is already getting calls from homeowners feeling anti-icicle.

“They were getting some water in their house from the ice in their basement, so they tried to do it that way and just ended up putting holes in their gutters,” Evans said.

Mt. Lebanon resident Alan Feinberg’s swollen and frozen gutters sprung a new problem inside.

“We actually got some water in our kitchen that we think after that heavy rain we had the other night with all the ice, we think it backed up under the roof there,” he said.

He’s hiring help instead of landing in the hospital.

“I don’t recommend anybody setting ladders up, getting up in their gutters,” said Evans.

Homeowners staying inside will rely heavily on heating expert Bill Gagric.

“This morning, the big thing was an emergency install,” said Gagric, the service manager at Air Systems Mechanical.

He says stop cranking the thermostat. Keep it between 70 and 72.

“A lot of no heat at odd times. Normally our latest call is 8 o’clock in the evening but we’ve had some late ones,” he said, adding, “They never go down at a convenient time, they only break when we need them most, right?”

He wants all homeowners to remember to change their filters.

“A 90-day filter doesn’t last in all homes. We go out to so many calls and it’s just a bad filter,” he says.

Gagric also says to never let a heating company tell you they need several days to fix your furnace. Unless it’s a very unique problem involving what he calls an “oddball part,” you shouldn’t be waiting for more than a day. If that happens, he recommends calling other companies.