BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — Lisa Garber of Belle Vernon said she was shocked when a new job opportunity fell into her lap earlier this month.

“I mean that’s everybody’s goal, to work from home and make $30 an hour,” said Garber.

Garber was approached for a data entry/customer service position by someone she thought was a recruiter from Amedisys, a reputable home health provider based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The recruiter said they found Garber’s resume on a website she never even used.

“On Career Builder, which I don’t even know how I got it out there,” Garber told KDKA.

She interviewed through an instant messaging app, landed the job and received a job offer letter.

“Everything seemed legit,” said Garber.

The woman said the recruiter mailed her a check which was supposedly a signing bonus. Her mail carrier called on the day the check was supposed to be delivered, letting her know the letter was flagged as fraud.

The entire offer was a fraud. It’s a growing scam happening nationwide. Amedisys is now warning people about the scheme on its website, cautioning job seekers that these criminals are even requesting money for work equipment.

Caitlin Driscoll, the director of public relations for the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania, told KDKA, “None of their representatives are going to ask for or send payment to a job seeker via cash, check or money order. In this case, the scammer even requested access to this consumer’s utility bill, which can open you up to the risk of being slammed.”

These criminals are reportedly using stolen photos from the LinkedIn pages of real recruiters, making it even harder for people like Garber to realize their dream job is actually a nightmare in disguise.

“There was the excitement. That kind of money working from home, I’m sure you would probably do the same thing,” said Garber.

Amedisys issued the following statement regarding the employment scheme:

“It has come to Amedisys’ attention that job seekers have been contacted by individuals who are falsely representing themselves as Amedisys executives and recruiters. The candidates have been contacted from email addresses that do not contain the “Amedisys.com” domain and through text messages stating that the job seekers qualify for a position with Amedisys.”

To read more about the scheme and learn where to file a report, visit the company’s website here.