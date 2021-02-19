HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As if it hasn’t already been difficult enough to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the recent severe weather is affecting the vaccine supply throughout Pennsylvania.

From snow to ice to freezing temperatures, severe winter weather has been impacting large parts of the country.

On Thursday, parts of eastern Pennsylvania were hit with nearly a foot of snow.

All of that inclement weather is having a huge impact on shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations from the manufacturing facilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Thursday that it did not receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

The situation is not much better with Pfizer. Pennsylvania did not receive any vaccines on Monday and then very limited supplies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We do understand that these weather delays will impact the ability to get vaccines into arms and we want to remind everyone who has a vaccine appointment scheduled to contact the provider before traveling,” said Lindsey Mauldin from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The health department could not say how this will impact those who may have their second dose delayed because of the mix-up with the Moderna vaccine but they do believe that people will get their second dose within 42 days.