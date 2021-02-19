CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University is planning to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 with an in-person commencement this spring.

During the celebration, masks will be required and there will be a limited amount of guests permitted.

Along with the in-person ceremony, WVU is planning to fully resume in-person classes this upcoming fall.

The university says they will follow all health and safety guidelines that will be in effect at that time.