By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University is planning to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021 with an in-person commencement this spring.READ MORE: Butler Man Indicted On Charges Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
During the celebration, masks will be required and there will be a limited amount of guests permitted.READ MORE: DCNR Reminds Drivers Of Risks Of Driving On State Forest Roads
Along with the in-person ceremony, WVU is planning to fully resume in-person classes this upcoming fall.MORE NEWS: Dog Dies In Munhall House Fire
The university says they will follow all health and safety guidelines that will be in effect at that time.