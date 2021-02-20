By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't just root for members of his own team.
On Saturday, he took time to congratulate Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby as he enters his 1,000th regular season game tonight.
Pittsburgh proud.
Congrats on the upcoming milestone, Sid! pic.twitter.com/m8AfoKAdd2
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2021
“Sid, 1,000 games, congratulations. What an amazing accomplishment, just one of your many amazing accomplishments,” Roethlisberger said in a pre-recorded video posted to Twitter by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Crosby is the first Penguins player to play 1,000 for the team and the 25th active NHL skater to do so.
The Penguins play against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. Saturday.