By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 285 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, 206 are confirmed from 936 PCR tests. There are 79 probable cases. Three of the positive tests are more than a week old.
The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 28 to Feb. 19.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 11 months to 92 years with a median age of 38 years.
There have been 74,602 total cases and 4,749 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll totals 1,629.