By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced that they have invited infielder Hunter Owen to the big league camp as a non-roster invitee.READ MORE: West Virginia University Confirms Two Cases Of UK COVID-19 Variant Among Students
Owen was selected by the Pirates in the 25th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana State University.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Ask For Help Finding Missing, Endangered Woman Arielle Eyers
In the past three seasons, Owen has hit double-digit home runs in the minor leagues.
Between time last season with both AA Altoona and AAA Indianapolis, Owen hit a .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, and 53 RBIs over 110 games.MORE NEWS: Power Outages Continue Across Appalachia After Winter Storms
When Owen was promoted to Indianapolis, he was leading the Eastern League in home runs with 15, batting average at .295, slugging percentage at .565, and total bases with 134.