By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – This week will mark one year since Jason Lewis was shot and killed outside of an after-hours club in Braddock.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered to hold a vigil to honor his memory and call on the public for help in finding his killer.

“We want to keep this out, we want the word to get out, to get justice for Jason,” said Richard Lewis, Jason’s father. “This was an unconscionable event and we’re going to speak out to show respect to Jason.”

Police believe that the gunman knew Jason and was at the club before the shooting. They also believe that the gunman waited for him to leave.

Despite a crowd of people witnessing the shooting, no one has identified the shooter.