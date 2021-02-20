By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Penn State President Eric J. Barron recently announced plans to retire in 2022.

Barron has served as the university’s president since 2014. He will still serve as the university’s president through the remainder of his current contract, which expires in June of 2022.

“It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as president of Penn State and to be able to collaborate with and learn from our amazing faculty, staff and students every day. Together, we have elevated Penn State as a leader in higher education poised to meet the future and to attract the best and brightest students,” Barron said in a release.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees will start searching for a new president in March.

According to Penn State, the search for a new president will be done through a phased approach, which will seek to include the input of “key stakeholders, including faculty, staff and students.”

The phased approach for Penn State’s 19th President is being called “Next Gen Penn State.”