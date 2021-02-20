HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is drafting a regulation that would require automakers to offer electric cars for sale in Pennsylvania as a way to cut emissions of greenhouse gases and pollutants that cause lung problems.
It said Friday that the rule would also help ensure that automakers offer new zero emissions electric vehicle models for sale in Pennsylvania.
At least 12 states already have a requirement for the zero-emission electric vehicles, including neighbors Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
Drafting a regulation and shepherding it through the approval process often takes a year or more.
