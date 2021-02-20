By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To mark the formal return of the United States returning to the Paris Agreement, climate leaders from across the country met virtually to outline the next phase of the climate movement.
In a recorded message, Mayor Bill Peduto called it good news for Pittsburgh.
"What we've badly needed is national leadership that regarded the climate crisis seriously and did its utmost to fix the problem," Peduto said.
“We’ve had that leadership at the state level and the local level, and now we have it at the national level,” Peduto added. The group is also looking at how non-federal action will play a role in reaching an ambitious nationally determined contribution.